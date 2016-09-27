FOOTBALL: Will Ryder takes Conwy Borough hotseat

CONWY Borough have announced the appointment of Will Ryder as first team manager.

Ryder is a UEFA “A" Licensed Coach with experience in the professional game running youth and development squads at Wigan Athletic, Stoke City and Morcambe, where he is currently U21 Development Squad Coach.

He plied his trade with Leigh RMI and Halifax Town in the Nationwide Conference amongst other clubs in the Evostik League during his time as a player.

In addition to having coaching experience based in England, Ryder is also currently working as a FAW Trust Course Education Tutor.

The new Boro boss, said: "I am delighted to be announced as the manager of Conwy Borough Football Club.

“It is a club with aspirations of developing further, which in turn, matches my ambitions as a manager. I am really looking forward to meeting the players this week and working with them to get the football club back to winning ways."

Vice-chairman Darren Cartwright, added: "We have appointed an enthusiastic young manager with excellent coaching credentials and experience who has a wide network of contacts throughout the professional and semi-professional game.

"We look forward to seeing Will and his staff taking the team forward with the aim of competing back at the top end of the Huws Gray Alliance league.”