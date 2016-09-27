FOOTBALL: Llandudno left frustrated after Cefn Druids stalemate

GOAL shy Llandudno were left frustrated one again as they were held 0-0 at home by Cefn Druids.

Alan Morgan’s side were unable to convert their superiority into goals in another inept display in-front of goal, and the Tudno boss will be looking for improvement when his side travel to Airbus UK in-front of the S4C Sgorio cameras on Saturday (5.15pm).

The home side started on the front foot and almost went ahead on five minutes when midfield playmaker Danny Hughes saw his shot flash past the post, while Lewis Buckley fired over from 20 yards soon after.

The Europa League qualifiers were finding it hard to penetrate to resolute Druids’ defence, with Buckley and John Owen missing the target towards the end of the first period.

After the break saw the same pattern of play, with the home side controlled the tempo and possession without finding an end product for their efforts.

The game’s best chance fell to Buckley on 53 minutes when his shot was headed off the line after superb approach play from former Rhyl man Owen.

This was as good as it got for the hosts, who lacked conviction in the final third and had to be content with a point in what was another disappointing day at the office for last season’s Welsh Premier League surprise package.

The result leaves Morgan’s side in sixth position with ten points from their opening nine outings, with Saturday’s clash with the Wingmakers expected to be another tough encounter following their impressive 4-2 win at basement dwellers Newtown last weekend.