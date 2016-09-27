INTERVIEW: Lee Mead comes to Rhyl Pavilion

LEE Mead returns to the stage this autumn with his solo tour Some Enchanted Evening.

The show, which features music from Lee’s most recent studio album, sees the multi-talented performer fulfil a personal ambition and perform a show of classic songs from the Hollywood musicals.

Lee spoke to the Journal about his upcoming tour.

“I am just doing my last couple of shows for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. It has been really good playing Caractacus Potts for five months – it has been great.

“It’s great to do lead roles but with my show I don’t play a role so I get to be myself and chat to the audience.

“The show is my baby really, I’ve spent months working on it and putting it together, it’s been hard work but worth it.

“I perform with my five-piece band who are great.

“I can sometimes get nervous before I go on stage but that was more when I was not properly prepared.

“Now I am always prepped but the first few minutes on stage can be a little nerve-racking but mostly exciting.”

Speaking of his rise to fame Lee said: “I started out quite late at around 17 in local shows in Southend.

“I got my role in Joseph when I was 26 and it has gone really quick.

“I knew myself by then so it didn’t affect me in a sense, it’s just opened a lot of doors for me and I’ve got to do some really great things like meeting Tom Jones.

“Next year will be ten years since Joseph so I’m thinking about doing a big concert tour.”

Lee performs a wide range of show tunes, along with some additional favourites.

Ever since Lee won the coveted role of Joseph in the TV series Any Dream Will Do, he hasn’t looked back.

He starred in Joseph, Wicked and Legally Blonde.

Lee then scored a coveted role in the BBC drama Casualty, playing the character of Lofty.

Lee Mead will perform at the Rhyl Pavilion Theatre on Friday, October 7 at 7.30pm.

For more information or to book tickets call the Box Office on 01745 330000 or visit www.rhylpavilion.co.uk