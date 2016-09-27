Green light for Deganwy beach shelter revamp

APPROVAL has been given for the revamp of an Edwardian Beach shelter in Deganwy.

A planning application submitted earlier this year by the Deganwy Beach Shelter Restoration Project Group proposing the restoration of a pitched roof structure to an existing Edwardian beach shelter on Deganwy Promenade was approved with conditions by Conwy County Council planning committee on September 19.

Councillor Authur James, project manager, said: “It’s good news for the project, it means we can move forward.”

Cllr James said he does not expect works on the shelter, options for which the project members would be looking into soon, to begin until after at least a month.

He added: “Our consultant Jonathan Kearsley-Wooller will be asking for estimates to be sent out so we can look at options – It will probably be stripped down or taken to a local foundry to be sandblasted.”

A Heritage Lottery Fund grant of £65,600 was received by Deganwy and District Residents’ Association (DDRA) to restore the beach shelter earlier this year following which the Restoration Project Team was set up.

The project also received backing of £6,000 from Conwy Town Council, £2,000 from Conwy County Borough Council, £1,000 from DDRA and £500 from Hafod.