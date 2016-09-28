FOOTBALL: Colwyn Bay move into playoffs after impressive Ramsbottom United win

COLWYN Bay’s remarkable turnaround in form continued with a 3-1 win at Ramsbottom United.

Paul Moore’s side have bounced back from a disappointing start to secure four victories on the bounce, and the in-form Seagulls will look for a fifth win in succession this Saturday when they host Ossett Town (3pm).

Tuesday’s victory began with right back Luke Denson converting a rebound on 33 minutes to open the scoring,

Bay could have been two or three up by half-time with Will Jones missing a couple of great opportunities and Scott Bakkor firing wide from another.

Although the visitors dictated most of the play, the Rams hit the woodwork through defender Paul Linwood after the break as they searched for an equaliser.

Moore’s side repelled the pressure and finally doubled their advantage on 73 minutes when Denson added his second of the evening from the spot after Will Booth was felled in the box after a surging run from midfield.

Denson went close to completing a hat-trick when a dipping shot from 25 yards hit the top of the bar and bounced over.

The home side ensured a nervy end to proceedings when Bradley Roscoe scrambled the ball in from close range following a corner to half the deficit, but a quick break in stoppage time presented a chance to Bay forward Danny Andrews, who calmly rounded to the keeper to seal their fourth triumph in 11 days.

The Seagulls also lie in the playoff places after surging 14 places up the table in the same time period.