Colwyn male voice choir return from US tour

A CHOIR has returned from a sell out tour of North America in August and September.



On August 28 Colwyn Male Voice Choir of 41 voices sang at the 500 capacity Ryerson United church in Vancouver to a full enthusiastic audience, sharing a programme with the Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice choir.



This was a return concert for both choirs as Colwyn had hosted the Vancouver choir the previous year.



The two choirs ended the programme with Gwahoddiad (invitation) to a standing ovation.



The next day the choir travelled through the Rockies to Salmon Arm on the large Shuswap lake where the local organisers and audience had made very special efforts to host and prepare for the concert.



The 350 seat church was completely sold out and there was a further standing ovation.



The choir also sang at the famous Lake Louise to an audience of tourists and a Native American chief before travelling to Calgary, where they were the special guest choir of the North American Festival of Wales, which was attended by people from across the USA and Canada.



The choir sang at the Saturday evening concert on September 4 to a full capacity audience of 750 at the Knox United Church to a great reception.



The following day the choir sang to 800 in the two Cymanfa Ganu before returning to Wales on September 6 to sing at Proms in the Park in Parc Eirias on September 10.