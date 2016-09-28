Works begin after £40k investment in Mochdre sports facility

WORKS to improve a Mochdre community sports facility have started after an investment of almost £40,000.

The multi-use games area (MUGA) at Mochdre Sports Association, based in Swan Road, is in the process of being refurbished with a cash investment of £39,490 from funding body WREN.

Awarded by WREN's Community Action Fund, the money will be used to provide a modern MUGA facility, including the installation of the latest synthetic grass surface to be laid over the existing old tarmac surface.

The refurbishment – which began on Monday, September 12 and is expected to take up to 6 weeks, will also add a new feature to the MUGA in the form of a net roof, enhancing the space for all ball games.

Chris Colman, chairman of Mochdre Sports Association said he was very pleased the company – which is run by volunteers – was able to be able to develop its MUGA to coincide with its 40th anniversary this year.

He said: "We’ve tried to improve our facilities every year and for a small village we’re very proud of what we have.”