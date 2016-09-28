UPDATE: Tributes continue to pour in for Rhyl Harbour Hub Cafe manager

THE devastated family of a popular cafe manager have paid tribute to a “much loved adrenaline junkie” who was “full of energy and ideas”.



Mike Juha – who ran the Harbour Hub Cafe at Rhyl’s Fforyd Harbour – died after being stuck by a vehicle during the early hours of Saturday morning. The 36-year-old was walking along the A525, in the carriageway between Rhuddlan and Rhyl, at about 4.30am when the incident happened.



He was rushed to Glan Clwyd Hospital but died from his injuries.



Mike – who had been married for one year – was described as “the face of Rhyl harbour”.



He came to the UK from the Czech Republic in August 2005 and in 2006, moved to Rhyl. He took on the role as a chef in several nursing homes and in 2007, he worked at Oggy Oggy pasty shop where he met his wife Jess.



He began work with Co-Options, as the manager for the Harbour Hub Cafe at the Fforyd Harbour in 2014.



A heartfelt statement, issued by Mike’s family, said: “At the Harbour Hub, Mike developed a menu that he wanted to be fresh and different from anything else on offer in Rhyl.”

"Wherever he worked, he gained friends. He got to know his regulars at the Hub, and spoke of them fondly."



Outside of work, Mike was described as an “adrenaline junkie”. He enjoyed mountain biking, mountain boarding, snowsports, but most of all, powerkiting.



"He would often visit Prestatyn beach with a kite and his board or buggy, always keeping an eye out for the right winds and tides,” the family added.



“He was full of energy and ideas and known and loved by many. He will be so sorely missed by his family and friends in the Czech Republic and the UK and all who were lucky enough to know him."



Friend Paul Frost, deputy second coxswain at Rhyl RNLI Lifeboat station, said: “My wife previously worked with Mike in the caring industry.



“He was the face of the harbour and was always coming up with exciting new menus. He was a very smiley character, always very uplifting.



“He helped set up the lifeboat’s first raft race and was instrumental in getting the harbour area so popular, in conjunction with the bike hub. It is a shock. Our thoughts go out to his family. He will be missed. He was full of life and lived life to the best of his ability.”

Today (September 28) The Harbour Hub Cafe posted their tribute to Mike and credited him for making the cafe "as vibrant as it is".

The statement read:

Inspector Ceri Hawe from North Wales Control Room said: “At 4.25am on Saturday, September 24 on the A525 Rhuddlan bypass towards the main A547 and A525 roundabout, a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle whilst walking on the main carriage way towards Rhyl.



“The pedestrian suffered severe head injuries and was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital where he later died.”



North Wales Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and to anyone that may have seen Mike walking in the carriageway prior to the incident. Telephone 101 quoting incident reference number U145582.