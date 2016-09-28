COMPETITION: Win tickets to Llandudno's Ocean Film Festival

YOU can immerse yourself in the deep blue by getting your hands on a pair of tickets for the Ocean Film Festival.

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour returns to Llandudno later this month after last year’s highly acclaimed tour.

Originating in Australia, the programme will feature a brand new selection of the world’s most enthralling ocean-themed short films – over two hours of footage taken above and below the water’s surface.

This year features an exceptional and diverse programme of films capturing the raw power and beauty of the Ocean, whilst celebrating the surfers, kayakers and oceanographers who live for the sea’s salt spray; who chase the crests of waves; and who marvel at the mysteries of the big blue.

Inspiring and thought-provoking, the Ocean Film Festival World Tour is filled with incredible cinematography, touching interviews and insightful narrations that will captivate and mesmerise.

Featuring awe-inspiring underwater scenes and fast-paced wave sequences captured from unbelievable vantage points, each of the festival’s films convey respect and appreciation for the world’s oceans and the creatures that call them home.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets just answer the following question and send your name, address and contact details to stephanie.price@nwn.co.uk by Monday October 3.

Where did the Ocean Film Festival originate from?

The festival will be held at Venue Cymru on October 6 from 7.30pm. For details on film shows at the festival visit www.oceanfilmfestival.co.uk. To book tickets visit www.venuecymru.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01492872000. Competition T&C apply - www.nwnmedia.co.uk/portfolio/compterms.aspx.