Rhyl waterfront £4.5m investment given the go ahead

A £4.5 million investment into the first part of Rhyl's waterfront redevelopment has been given the green light.

Denbighshire County Council cabinet members gave the go-ahead to the first phase of the scheme on Tuesday.

The investment for the hospitality zone is being funded through a Welsh Government grant of £3.5 million, proceeds from the sale of the former Honey Club site and contributions from council services.

The cash will be used to pay for the demoliton of the Sun Centre, internal improvements to the Pavilion Theatre. The East car park will be revamped, improvements will be made to the Children’s Village car park and the Sky Tower is set to be "enchanced".

The money will also go towards design fees for the proposed Aquatic Centre, Sun Centre hoardings and demolition of Unit C at the Children’s Village.



The proposed development is divided into four zones along the Waterfront in Rhyl. These include:

The Hospitality Zone - The partial refurbishment of the Pavilion Theatre, construction of a new hotel, family pub and a separate restaurant/retail unit, and demolition of the Sun Centre. A possible new facility to complement the Pavilion is also being considered but the business case is yet to be completed.

Councillor Hugh Evans OBE, Leader of Denbighshire County Council, said: “This is an important milestone for Rhyl’s waterfront development and the funding decision signifies the on-going commitment in Denbighshire to progress with this major project.



“Work currently taking place to demolish the Sun Centre is the first piece of the regeneration jig-saw, with work also due to start on re-modelling the Pavilion Theatre.



“Developments and improvements to the promenade aim to not only benefit Rhyl’s economy through increased footfall from visitors but also the residents of Rhyl, Denbighshire and wider North Wales communities, to ensure they know exactly what our town has to offer.



“The recent £3.5million funding received through the Welsh Government’s Vibrant and Viable places scheme has allowed us to accelerate work on many elements of the scheme, including the demolition of the Sun Centre.

"Rhyl’s new waterfront development will include an Aquatic Centre to replace the former Sun Centre. A decision on actual proposals for the first phase will be made in the autumn”



The waterfront development project is worth £33 million in total and has been funded partly by the Welsh Government and Denbighshire County Council, with the remainder from private sector investment being secured by Neptune Developments Limited.