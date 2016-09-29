Health board to take over running Conwy GP practice

A HEALTH board is to take over a Conwy-based GP practice.

From November 1 Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board will take on responsibility for managing the Llys Meddyg GP practice in Castle Street.

In May the current GP partners, Dr Hindle and Dr Smith, gave notice that they would have to end their contract with the Health Board, whichhas since been working with the GPs and other practice staff - as well as other local practices - to agree how GP services in the town should be provided and to plan for a smooth transition to the new arrangements.

A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said: "The services provided by Llys Meddyg are deeply cherished by the practice’s 3,700 patients, and the Health Board is delighted that many of the staff who were employed by the practice have agreed to continue working there under the Health Board’s management.

"The process of appointing GPs to work in the practice will be completed within the next few weeks and an announcement on the medical team will be made as soon as the appointment process has been completed."

Area medical director Dr Chris Stockport, who is a GP working for another practice run by the Health Board, said: “I am delighted that we are now in a position to confirm the arrangements for Llys Meddyg, and that patients will continue to see many familiar faces when they attend the surgery.

"I know that this will have been a worrying time for some patients who rely heavily on the services and I want to reassure them that the surgery has a secure future as an essential part of family health services in Conwy.”