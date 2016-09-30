Colwyn Bay nursing home will close after it is deemed unviable

A NURSING home in Colwyn Bay is to shut its door after it was deemed "no longer 'financially viable'

Plas Isaf nursing home currently houses 33 older people. The home will close once alternative accommodation and care has been found for residents.

Rosewood Health Care Group took over the home, which cares specifically for the elderly and dementia patients, last year in August 2015.

A spokesperson from Plas Isaf said: “This has been a very difficult decision.

"Having taken over the home a year ago and worked hard to turn it around, sadly it is the case that it is not financially viable, so we have put in place a measured and managed closure process, after consultation with the relevant authorities.

"We understand this is a difficult time for our residents and their families, and will work with them and the local authority to ensure that their transition to new homes goes as smoothly as possible."

More than 20 staff members currently work at Plas Isaf .

The spokesperson added: "We expect to maintain all of the jobs within the business, locally.”

The news comes after a "damming" inspection report by the Care & Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) in August this year.

The reported stated that there were many "serious issues" and that CSSIW had "issued a non-compliance notice to the registered persons".

The report also highlighted: "People using the service can not be confident that the administration and management of their medication is robust and that staff adheres to good practice guidelines."