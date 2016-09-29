Rider escapes uninjured after horse killed in Conwy crash

A HORSE has been put down following a crash in Conwy.

North Wales Police have confirmed a call was received just before 6pm yesterday (Wednesday, September 28) reporting a collision between a horse and a car near the Sychnant Pass Hotel.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said the rider was knocked from the horse but did not suffer any injuries. The woman declined ambulance treatment. Officers attended the scene to find the driver had left, but has since been traced and spoken to.

On her way to tend to her own horse Rhian McFadden, of Llechan Farm, said she had passed two riders - one of whom was later involved in the accident - coming out of their own yard earlier that same afternoon.

Ms McFadden said: "When I came back down there they had cleared the road and the vet was on the scene. The horse had to be put down - it's just awful.

"There's a national speed limit sign on that road and every day I have so many near misses. There needs to be something done about the traffic.

"We're afraid to come out of our yards but we shouldn't be - and they want to build a hundred houses on there? We're on a knife edge as it is."

A police spokesperson said the incident is under investigation.