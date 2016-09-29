More than £16m of EU funds is to be invested in two North Wales projects.

Finance secretary Mark Drakeford is visiting the region today (September 29) to announce the funding, awarded to projects in Conwy and Bangor, will boost businesses in the marine energy sector and training programmes for people affected by long-term unemployment and economic inactivity.

Almost £12m will support Bangor University’s £17m SEACAMS 2 project, which aims to expand Wales’ marine energy sector over the next four years.

Experts at Bangor and Swansea universities will provide specialist research and development programmes to help businesses exploit commercial opportunities and create new products and patents.

A further £4.8m will support Conwy Council’s OPUS project to improve the personal skills and employability of long-term unemployed and economically inactive people aged 25 and over across North Wales over the next three years.

Mark Drakeford said: “This is a major investment of EU funding which will finance highly specialised-innovation in an important sector of our economy and target support to people who are finding it difficult to get into work.

“These projects are also good examples of how EU funds are being used in Wales to grow businesses, improve people’s lives and strengthen our economy.”

Professor Colin Jago, director of the SEACAMS project, said: “In pooling expertise at Bangor and Swansea universities, we have the scope of knowledge to provide the detailed technical information required to support these exciting developments, which could change the way we resource our energy needs in Wales.”

OPUS will create 1,000 work experience and volunteering opportunities and aims to help 1,000 people achieve new qualifications or work-based certificates. More than 300 people are expected to be supported directly back into work.

Cllr Sue Lloyd-Williams, Cabinet Member for Housing, Social Care and Health at Conwy Council, said: “We’re delighted to have secured EU funding to deliver OPUS.

“This is an important project for North Wales which will provide an extra level of support and opportunity for people disadvantaged in the job market and we look forward to working with employers across the region over the coming years.”