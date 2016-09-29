 ad

PREVIEW: Conwy Borough boss Ryder adds to backroom staff ahead of Caernarfon Town cup clash

Published date: 29 September 2016 |
Published by: Dean Jones 
NEW Conwy Borough boss Will Ryder has added to his backroom staff ahead of Friday’s crunch JD Welsh Cup clash with Caernarfon Town at Y Morfa (7.30pm).
 
The Cofis, who are the current Huws Gray Alliance Champions and sit in second place in the league, are taking on a Boro team on the back of a three match losing streak, a run that sees Tangerines 10 places below their cup opponents.
 
Work commitments and injuries have left Ryder’s first squad depleted, with the recently appointed boss expected to announce a number of new signings next week once international clearance has been received.
 
Ryder has moved quickly to add to his backroom staff ahead of his first game in-charge, with Steve Harper taking the role of assistant manager.
 
The boss, said: "Having both worked closely together in the past in our roles at Stoke City FC, I was delighted when he agreed to work alongside me after being offered the position.
 
"He will bring with him great enthusiasm as well as a wealth of experience as both as an ex-player and knowledgeable coach.
 
"We envisage working closely with Paul Braithwaite as Head of Academy and continue to build a strong working relationship to cement our longer terms plans, forging the links between the younger age groups and the first team.
 
"Our plan as a management team is for Steve and I to quickly put right the results on the pitch, however, this may take a little time and some hard work in training.
 
“At our first training session this week it was great to see a good turn-out and hard work from the players, both current and new additions.
 
“This didn’t go unnoticed by myself and Steve. With a positive attitude and work ethic I’m sure we can achieve successful results.”

