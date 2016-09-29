Convicted Towyn child rapist admits making contact with young girls

A convicted child rapist who a court heard had been employed as a supervisor on a seaside pier yesterday (Wednesday, September 28) admitted making contact with girls for sexual purposes.

Jamie Campbell, 30, of Pen Lan, Towyn, had received a four-year jail term in 2010 and was a registered sex offender, magistrates at Llandudno were told.

But prosecutor James Neary said he got a job on Llandudno pier - a major tourist attraction.

Mr Neary said a girl of 13 had received a Snapchat message from Campbell asking if she could keep a secret and then was asked if she wanted to see a “naughty” picture.

Campbell had sought a photograph of another youngster’s “bum” and she received an image of his groin. “Police have seized all devices capable of accessing the internet from his home including his mobile phone and they will be scrutinised,” the prosecutor remarked. “The investigation is now at its early stages.”

Campbell pleaded guilty to two offences of persuading young girls to put his details on their phones and then sending sexual messages on Snapchat. He was remanded in custody until sentencing next month at Caernarfon crown court.

Mr Neary said two other girls had made complaints about the defendant.

Defence solicitor Richard Williams said :”Mr Campbell is realistic about his position.” There was no application for bail.