Blaze which saw Llandudno man taken to hospital believed to be caused by "deliberate ignition"

A LATE night blaze which resulted in a man being taken to hospital is believed to have been caused by "deliberate ignition" fire chiefs have said.

North Wales Fire and Rescue service received a call at 11.07pm last night (Thursday, September 29) reporting a fire at a property in Fford Las.

Two appliances from Llandudno attended the scene and used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera to bring the blaze under control by 1.56am this morning (September 30). A man was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue service confirmed this morning that the fire, which involved a porch door, is believed to have been caused by deliberate ignition.

The spokesperson added 60 per cent fire damage was caused to the porch door and 35 per cent smoke damage was caused to the porch.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at about 11.10pm on Thursday 29th September to reports of a fire at an address on Ffordd Las, Llandudno.

"An emergency ambulance attended the scene and a man was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with serious injuries."