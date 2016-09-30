ARSON APPEAL: Police seek two men after Llandudno fire

An appeal for information has been launched to help police trace two men after a door to a flat above a shop was deliberately set on fire in Llandudno.

The incident happened at around 11pm last night, September 29, when a door at an address in Ffordd Las Llandudno was set alight.

A woman and child escaped from the property unharmed, while a male occupant suffered minor burns and was taken to hospital for treatmen t.

DI Chris Bell said; “We are carrying out a joint investigation with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and are treating this incident as arson.

“We are keen to trace two males seen acting suspiciously in the area and who fled the scene.

“Anyone with information which may help our investigation is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Alternatively please use the live webchat

http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx , quoting reference RC16148732.”