Mayor calls for Llandudno 'health risk' boating lake to be cleared

Cllr Carol Marubbi and resident Jane Mater are concerned about the condition of the site (Picture: Kerry Roberts)

A popular boating lake needs to be cleaned more often to prevent ‘dangerous’ health issues for children and animals.

Llandudno mayor Cllr Carol Marubbi is urging Conwy County Borough Council to clean the boating lake on the town’s West Shore.

She said: “There is swan and seagull excrement in there, and even a carcass the other day. It needs cleaning out, seagulls carry a bacteria which can cause conjunctivitus and if people are walking around and getting it on their shoes it’s unacceptable.

“It looks awful and is dangerous to the health of people and animals. I’ve been concerned about this for some time.

”We’ve reported it three times but it is down to the county council. “It’s a mess and it’s a health and safety issue.”

West Shore resident Jane Mater also complained about the state of the attraction.

She said: “It’s the mess and the amount of litter and feathers. It doesn’t give a good impression to visitors, it should be cleared more often. If it was on the North Shore I’m sure it would be cleared more.

“In the six and a half years I’ve been here it seems to have gone down in the last four years. There doesnt seem to be much effort in litter picking by the council.”

A spokesperson for Conwy Council said: “The boating lake is emptied and cleaned once a year before the Easter holidays ready for the summer season and path cleaning takes place regularly.

”Litter picking is carried out every day, however, it’s everyone’s responsibility to keep Conwy a clean and attractive place.”