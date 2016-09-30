Llandudno boys rewarded for honesty after handing in large sum of lost money

A PAIR of Llandudno schoolboys have been rewarded for their honesty by police after finding and handing in a large amount of cash.

Ysgol John Bright pupil Ben Herron, aged 12, and 10-year-old Teddy Holden Hall, who attends Ysgol Ffordd Dyffryn, found an open household safe containing thousands of pounds in cash while playing on grass in the area of Ffordd Dulyn.

The boys, both residents of Kings Road, then ensured an adult informed the police.

As a result an owner has come forward to claim the safe.

In recognition of their honesty the children and their parents were treated to a tour of the police station, during which they explored police equipment and were rewarded for their efforts.

Ben and Teddy were each given a certificate of appreciation and WH Smith vouchers.

Insp Dave Cust said: “We wanted to thank Ben and Teddy for their honesty in handing in the money, which was the right thing to do.

“Due to their honesty the owner of the money has now been traced.”

Sian Hall, Teddy’s mum, and Ben’s father, Shane Herron, each said they were proud of the boys - who both have ADHD.