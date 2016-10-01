Old Colwyn mum’s gratitude for community donations

A grateful mum raised more than £1,600 for a charity that supports children born with a cleft palate.

Danielle Dryhurst-Roberts of Old Colwyn said she wanted to give something back to the Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLAPA) for the support the charity has given to her one-year-old son Edward, who was born with the condition.

She held a fundraising event at Colwyn Bay Football Club on August 20 which, along with supermarket bag packing activities, has now raised in excess of £1,600.

She said: "This is a fantastic amount, I never imagined I would raise so much and I would like to thank everyone who attended, donated and helped in anyway from the bottom of my heart.

"Until my 20-week scan my pregnancy had been as any other, so when I went along all I was thinking about was whether we would be having pink or blue.

”I could tell from the expression of the radiologist there was a problem.

“This is when she told us the baby had a cleft lip and quite possibly palate.

"We were also told the baby was a little boy, Edward.

"I was initially devastated, and worried about what this would mean for the future in terms of operations and possible other problems."

Ms Dryhurst-Roberts was then referred to the charity CLAPA, which she said provided her family with invaluable support and care.

The event at Colwyn Bay Football Club featured a raffle with prizes donated by a number of North Wales businesses.

To find out more about CLAPA, visit www.clapa.com.