GALLERY: Llawn multi-arts festival took place in Llandudno

A MULTI-arts festival celebrating Llandudno's past, present and future returned last weekend.

The theme for this year’s Llawn Festival was Hide and Seek.

The event - held on the town’s prom - opened “with a few treats” on Friday night. Saturday and Sunday featured performances, street-games, music, robot-making, dance, visual-art and film.

Visitors also had the chance to make music with slate, enter a hot air balloon inside a gallery, make robots from e-waste and enjoy magical puppetry with a twist.

The festival was led by arts producer and Swn Festival co-founder John Rostron and creative producer and digital storyteller Lisa Heledd Jones.