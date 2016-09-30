Llandudno lifeboat called out to assist stranded yacht

Two RNLI lifeboats were called out to assist a stranded yacht today.

A 10-metre yacht, the 'Shadowfax' with a man and woman on board was brought to safety this afternoon (September 30) in an operation involving two RNLI lifeboats after it had experienced engine failure in Conwy Bay forcing its skipper to anchor and await assistance. The vessel had left Conwy earlier bound for Cardiff.

Llandudno RNLI all-weather lifeboat was called out at 11am by Holyhead Coastguard to go to the vessel's assistance, but whilst en route was diverted to investigate a report of an upturned dinghy off Penmaenmawr with its two occupants in the sea.

Shortly afterwards, coastguards ashore reported this incident had been resolved, freeing the lifeboat to resume her original mission to the yacht.

As the female member of the yacht's crew had become unwell Conwy RNLI inshore lifeboat was tasked to the scene, took her on board and swiftly took her to their lifeboat station, arranging en route for an ambulance to attend.

An RNLI spokesperson said it is reported she later made a full recovery.

Meanwhile, Llandudno's lifeboat transferred some of her RNLI crew members to the 'Shadowfax' following which the yacht was towed to a safe berth at Conwy marina. After recovering her crew members the lifeboat returned to station at Llandudno.