Five people were hospitalised after a crash on A470 in Conwy

Five people were taken to hospital after a serious collision on the A470 on Saturday (October 1).

The crash happened between Glan Conwy and Tal y Cafn near to the junction for Bodnant Gardens at around 1.15pm on Saturday.

The road was closed for more than two hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and drivers were advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

A North Wales Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called at about 1.15pm on Saturday, October 1 to reports of a road traffic collision on the A470 in Glan Conwy.

"Two emergency ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a BASICS doctor attended the scene and three men and two women were taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in a stable condition."