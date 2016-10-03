 ad

APPEAL: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following Llandudno crash

Published date: 03 October 2016 |
Published by: Staff Reporter
A MAN was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries after a crash in Llandudno.

North Wales Police received a call at 12.23am on Saturday, October 1 reporting a serious road traffic collision involving a Citroen CX and a Dacia Logan at the junction of Clarence Road and Mostyn Avenue.

A police spokesperson confirmed North Wales Fire and Rescue Service as well as the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene and the driver of the Citroen, a man in his early 20s who is not local to the area, was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital with life threatening injuries.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 12.20am on Saturday 1st October to reports of a road traffic collision on Clarence Road in Llandudno.

“A rapid response vehicle and an emergency ambulance attended the scene and a man was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with serious injuries.”

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "Officers from North Wales Police roads policing unit are appealing for any person who may have witnessed the incident to please make contact quoting reference U149378 on 101."

