FOOTBALL: Colwyn Bay's unbeaten run ends with Ossett Town defeat

TWO goals in the last 16 minutes ended Colwyn Bay’s five-match unbeaten run as they lost 2-0 to Ossett Town.

Seagulls boss Paul Moore was highly critical of the way his side lost the contest, and he has urged his side to bounce back when they host Hyde United on Saturday (3pm).

He said: “I’m not worried about losing, that will happen, but it was the manner in which we lost.

“We’ve been on a great run and I feel we’ve given up the three points a bit too cheaply.

“They (Ossett) were a good well organised side who rolled their sleeves and came determined to get something from the game, but if we had equalled their work rate and their endeavour I think we would have come away with the points.

“We played too many balls into their centre backs who lapped it up and we weren’t the team we have been for the last four games.

“Sometimes that happens. I’ll be giving the players Tuesday off now to relax, spend some time with their families, recharge and then hopefully come back refreshed on Thursday and ready to prepare for Hyde next Saturday.”

In a goalless first half Will Jones beat the Ossett keeper with a header from a Louis Corrigan cross, only to have the goal ruled out for pushing, but after that the Bay struggled to create a clear cut chance against a well organised side who were well marshalled by two big centre backs.

The deadlock was finally broken on 74 minutes when the visitors broke quickly from a corner and Danny Frost went past two Bay defenders before firing a shot past Shaun Pearson.

Bay were caught out by a long ball on 80 minutes as they went in search for an equaliser, and substitute Devonte Morton broke clear to go round Pearson and score.