FOOTBALL: Buckley wonder strike gives Llandudno win at Airbus

IMPROVING Llandudno continued their surge up the Welsh Premier League standings with a 3-2 win at Airbus UK.

Alan Morgan’s side have now found their feet after a difficult start to the campaign, and they will look to keep their positive momentum going when they face a daunting trip to champions The New Saints on Saturday (5.15pm).

The visitors began the game on the front foot and went ahead on six minutes when Marc Williams’ shot fell to brother Mike, who fired home from close range.

This provoked a positive response from the home side, who levelled matters on 26 minutes when Ryan Edwards struck a fierce 20-yard drive into the net following a period of sustained pressure.

Against the run of play Tudno restored their lead shortly before the interval when a fine team move involving Marc Williams, James Joyce and John Owen was finished off by Leo Riley on 37 minutes.

Morgan’s Europa League qualifiers started the second half as they ended the first, with Riley, Owen and Lewis Buckley all going close in the opening stages.

The points were sealed in stunning fashion on 70 minutes when Buckley saw keeper Ryan Neild off his line and unleashed a spectacular long range effort into the net to double their advantage.

The forward was unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty soon after he was brought down by Matt McGinn, and a nervy end to proceedings was ensured when the Wingmakers narrowed the gap after McGinn headed home a Ryan Fraughan free-kick.

Tudno’s rearguard came under relentless pressure in the closing stages, but they managed to hold firm to sel the three points.