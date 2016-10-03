RUGBY: Colwyn Bay pupils get RGC U16 call-up

A PAIR of rugby stars at a Colwyn Bay school have been rewarded for their fine form with a place on a prestigious regional programme.

Jack Jones and Sean Hughes, both Year 11 pupils at Rydal Penrhos, have been invited to join RGC’s U16 programme after impressive player-coach Josh Leach, who was in attendance for Rydal Penrhos’ 54-0 NatWest Cup win over Hilbre High School.

The talented duo will now begin training with the squad ahead of a possible selection to the Welsh Rugby Union’s latest age grade competition, which is held from December to February.

Holywell native Hughes is described by Director of Sport Allen Boyd as “the fastest boy in school”, and scored a blistering try in the cup success.

Fifteen-year-old Jones, who hails from Glan Conwy, has been a part of the RGC West squad in the past and hopes make further strides with the North Wales regional development side.

Mr Boyd, said: “This is fantastic news for Sean and Jack, and is just reward after a fine start to the season.

“This is also significant for us here at Rydal Penrhos as there has been no club involvement for either player, so it shows that what we are doing here with our young athletes is working.

“Our rugby academy partnership with RGC has brought great success in recent years, and we hope that Sean and Jack can add to this fine tradition in the near future.”