FOOTBALL: Conwy Borough suffer Welsh Cup exit at hands of rampant Caernarfon

CONWY Borough were unable to cause a JD Welsh Cup upset as they fell lost 5-1 to champions Caernarfon Town at Y Morfa.

The Tangerines were no match for the Canaries in what was Will Ryder’s first game at the helm, and the new boss will hope for better fortune this Saturday when they host high-flying Porthmadog (2.30pm).

Joe Chaplin almost gave Boro a shock lead in the early stages when his effort flashed wide after five minutes, but the visitors were ahead on eight thanks to a sublime effort from Nathan Craig, who finished off a superb team move involving Joe Williams, Darren Thomas and Cory Williams.

Home keeper Scott Williams was then called into action to deny Jamie Breese and Danny Brookwell, while Alex Titchiner and Leigh Craven went close for the hosts.

The Cofis went further ahead just before the break when Breese and Thomas combined to set up Danny Brookwell, who calmly slotted home from eight yards.

Boro were all-but out of the tie after the restart when Thomas capped off a fine individual performance with a neat finish after good approach play from Brookwell, and the ‘Cofi Messi’ forced Williams into a brilliant stop as the away side threatened to run riot.

He did manage to net his second of the afternoon on 75 minutes when he converted from the spot, and despite Chaplin netting a consolation for the home side soon after, Cory Williams headed a Thomas cross into the corner on 81 minutes to complete the rout.