Welsh Alliance round-up: Llandudno Albion bow out of Welsh Cup at Greenfield

LLANDUDNO Albion exited the JD Welsh Cup at the first round stage after a 3-2 defeat at Greenfield.

The home side seemed to have put the tie to bed within the first half an hour after finding themselves three goals to the good, with Wayne Edwards opening the scoring from the spot on 20 minutes.

The same player was on hand to double their advantage on 24 minutes, and Shaun Beck found the net on 31 to send the home side further clear.

Newly promoted Albion mounted a valiant comeback that began with a Aaron Davies effort on 36 minutes, and despite the impressive Ricky Jones netting a minute from time they were unable to find an equaliser and suffered defeat.

In Division Two, leaders Penmaenmawr Phoenix continued their excellent start to the season with a 3-2 win over in-form Meliden.

Dan Williams got the home side off to a flyer on 14 minutes, only for Chris Marsden to restore parity to the scoreline on 17.

After the break Phoenix regained the lead through Zyron Davies on 71, but the away side instantly hit back when Chris Roberts found the net just moments later.

The tie was settled two minutes from time when Tom Paddock struck for the early pacesetters.