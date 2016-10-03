Brides-to-be and their families flock to Journal Wedding Fair in St Asaph

HUNDREDS of brides-to-be and their families flocked to the Journal’s Wedding Fair 2016.



Photographers, make-up artists, cake designers and car hire companies were all on hand at the event, held at Oriel Country Hotel and Spa in St Asaph, to help couples plan their perfect day.



Suppliers specialising in professional dove release were in attendance aswell as photobooth providers and tailored balloons decorators.



A catwalk show brought a host of dresses and looks to life. There was also live music throughout the day and Ben Williams, manager at the Oriel Health Club and Spa, gave an insight into the hotel’s gym and facilities.







Mandy Ellis, NWN Media's Coastal Group Advertisement Manager, said: "This was another successful wedding fair, with over 85 brides through the door and more than 350 visitors to the event.



"There was a spectacular catwalk display from Wedding Belles of Frodsham as well as a performance string quartet – String Fusion.



"I would also like to thank Morgan's hair and beauty of Prestatyn for the models hair and make up and a thank you to all our exhibitors who supported the event, many of whom took bookings on the day. A massive thank you also goes to our hosts the Oriel Country Hotel and Spa who once again pulled out all the stops.



"Finally I would like to thank our models and Journal staff who gave their time on the day.”