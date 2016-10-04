 ad

22-year-old who went missing from Bodelwyddan found safe

Published date: 04 October 2016 |
Published by: Suzanne Jordan 
Read more articles by Suzanne Jordan

 

A 22-YEAR-old missing from Bodelwyddan has been found safe.

North Wales Police tweeted this morning that Lewis Burke had been reported missing from his home. The force have now confirmed that he has been found. 

