22-year-old who went missing from Bodelwyddan found safe

04 October 2016 14:12
A 22-YEAR-old missing from Bodelwyddan has been found safe.
North Wales Police tweeted this morning that Lewis Burke had been reported missing from his home. The force have now confirmed that he has been found.
Lewis Burke 22yrs has been found safe and well, thank you for your help.
— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) October 4, 2016
