Appeal for missing 22-year-old from Bodelwyddan

Published date: 04 October 2016 |
Published by: Suzanne Jordan 
A 22-YEAR-old man has been reported missing from his home.

Lewis Burke is from Bodelwyddan. North Wales Police tweeted: 

Missing from Bodelwyddan Lewis Burke 22yrs of age any sighting please call 101 event num U151008. pic.twitter.com/ieQZxOXE9r

— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) October 4, 2016

Anyone with information on Lewis's whereabouts is asked to contact 101. Quote reference number U151008.

