Appeal for missing 22-year-old from Bodelwyddan

04 October 2016 10:10
A 22-YEAR-old man has been reported missing from his home.
Lewis Burke is from Bodelwyddan. North Wales Police tweeted:
Missing from Bodelwyddan Lewis Burke 22yrs of age any sighting please call 101 event num U151008. pic.twitter.com/ieQZxOXE9r— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) October 4, 2016
Anyone with information on Lewis's whereabouts is asked to contact 101. Quote reference number U151008.