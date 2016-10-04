Tributes to missing Caernarfon woman Avril Whitfield after remains discovered on Anglesey beach

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Caernarfon woman whose remains were found on an Anglesey beach six months after she was originally reported missing.

On September 11 a member of the public walking around Llanddwyn Island on the west coast of Anglesey discovered a human foot in a boot washed up on the shoreline.

North Wales Police recovered the remains and DNA testing has now confirmed it to be that of Avril Whitfield who was reported missing from her Caernarfon home in April this year.

Avril, 57, was last seen leaving her home at 8.30am on April 1 and despite extensive media and community appeals, enquiries and searches by specialists, police and scores of members of her community who made repeated and tireless efforts to find her, she was not located.

The following statement has been issued by Avril’s family: “It is with a heavy heart we can confirm that the boot with remains found on Llanddwyn beach was that of Avril.

"Ann's family and close friends would like to thank all the people of Caernarfon and surrounding areas for all their support and kindness shown to them during the months that Avril was missing.

"Avril was very well liked and very much loved by all who knew her. We would request that the media respect our privacy at this very difficult time.”

Chief Inspector Richie Green, who coordinated the police response, said: “Our thoughts are with Avril Whitfield’s family at this very difficult time.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner for North West Wales, Mr Dewi Pritchard-Jones has been notified.”