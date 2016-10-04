RUGBY: Rhos on Sea star Andrew Fenby signs for Premiership giants Saracens

A RHOS on Sea rugby star has come out of retirement to sign for English Premiership giants Saracens.

Andrew Fenby, aged 30, a former pupil at Rydal Penrhos, has penned a three month deal with the club after initially announcing the end to his playing days while a members of the London Irish squad.

It is expected that the chartered accountant will join the second placed side in time for their clash with Aviva Premiership leaders Wasps this weekend.

He play either wing or full-back and will provide some much-needed depth to a back line that has been plagued by injuries since the season began.

Director of rugby Mark McCall, said: “With a number of injuries and suspensions to our backline we are very happy to bring a player of Andrew’s talent into the group.

“He’s 30-years of age and has played over 100 professional games in the Pro12 and the Aviva Premiership, so he is an experienced player. We feel that he can make a valuable contribution to our squad.”

Fenby, who announced his retirement in May, scored a hat-trick for Irish against Edinburgh in the European Challenge Cup pool stage last season, and lists Newcastle and Scarlets among his former clubs.

He began his career playing for Rydal Penrhos school sides as well as turning out for Llandudno Rugby Club.