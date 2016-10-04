GALLERY: Demolition of Rhyl Sun Centre well underway as roof is 'ripped off'

THE demolition of the Sun Centre is well underway.

Earlier this month the Journal reported how heavy-plant machinery had moved on to the Rhyl site. Latest pictures show roof panels being pulled down and workers tearing down walls.

The removal of the former landmark – which in its heyday had tropical storm effects, a wave pool, novelty slides and an indoor surfing pool – will pave the way for Denbighshire County Council’s plans to refurbish Rhyl Pavilion’s Theatre and build a new 4,000 square metre exhibition and events centre.



The council confirmed that the building will be “completely” reduced to rubble by mid to late November.

