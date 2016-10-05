FOOTBALL: Pierce penalty gives Rhyl cup triumph at luckless Llandudno

Llandudno 0-1 Rhyl

A KRISTIAN Pierce strike was enough to see Rhyl through to the next round of the Nathaniel MG Cup at Llandudno.

The former Denbigh Town standout notched the only goal of the game from the spot to decide a hard-fought cup tie between the nearby rivals.

A tight opening to proceedings brought little in the way of chances, with Lewis Buckley and Lee Thomas coming closest to scoring for the hosts.

Niall McGuinness’ side were also creating a number of chances in an open contest, with ex-Bangor man Rio Ahmadi narrowly missing the target on a pair of occasions.

After the break saw Danny Hughes fire wide, with the resolute Lilies rearguard performing well as the home side mounted a series of impressive attacks.

They were rewarded for their resilience midway through the half when the visitors were awarded a penalty, and Pierce showed tremendous composure to expertly fire home the spot kick.

There was still time for further drama when Tudno were awarded a penalty of their own on 82 minutes, but Thomas’ effort was easily save by visiting custodian Owen Evans to put his side in the hat for the next round.