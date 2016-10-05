Gordon Anglesea trial: Crime agency accused of leaking historic sex charges defendant’s name to press

THE barrister representing former North Wales Police superintendent Gordon Anglesea, who denies historic sex offences, yesterday accused the National Crime Agency of leaking his name to the press after his arrest.

Tania Griffiths QC said that within six weeks of his arrest her client’s name appeared in a national newspaper.

She accused the NCA of “hanging him out to dry like bait on a line”, hoping other people would come forward.

Alan Norbury, the officer in the case from the NCA, denied the allegations.

Miss Griffiths said that Operation Pallial had a policy that a person would not be named until he was charged.

Anglesea had been arrested in December 2013 and was charged in July of last year.

But his name had appeared in the Daily Mirror in January 2014, within six weeks of his arrest.

Asked if he knew what had happened, he said: “I have no idea. I didn’t leak it and I don’t know if anyone leaked it.”

It was clear the press had the name, but there was no suggestion it came from one of their officers, he said.

Miss Griffiths asked if he had investigated “how this unfortunate event occurred” and when he said he had not, she said “you wanted it to happen.”

He said that was clearly untrue.

Miss Griffiths said: “You wanted it to happen so people can see it in the newspaper and come forward, that is the whole purpose of it.”

He said that the suggestion that he had engineered it was simply not the case.

Judge Geraint Walters said they had a duty to keep complainants informed of developments and suggested that could be another source of disclosure.

The officer said he would not say who was told what.

If there was a suggestion that it came from within the organisation he said he would be concerned.

Miss Griffiths said that bearing in mind the defendant had already taken out a successful libel action, the press had clearly felt confident enough to report her client’s arrest.

“I told you today it has been leaked, what are you going to do about it? “ she asked.

He replied: “I will speak to my supervisors and if they think it is worthy of investigation it will be done.”

She put to him: “You were hanging him out to dry like a piece of bait on a line, weren’t you.”

The officer said it was nothing to do with him and nothing to do with the officers in the case.

Earlier he confirmed that the defendant was a man of good character. His house had been searched for evidence of association with people named in the inquiry and nothing incriminating was found.

Earlier a man who read a report in the Leader of the Gordon Anglesea trial was called to give evidence for the prosecution.

The man, now aged 46, told how he was on holiday and read a court report where it was alleged that Anglesea had watched boys in an attendance centre in Wrexham.

Those were the exact same words he had used to his mother and to his wife 20 years ago when the defendant had won a libel case, he said.

The report said Anglesea claimed he had nothing to do with the showers and would not be present when boys were showering.

At Mold Crown Court the witness said he had been in trouble as a child and was sent to the attendance centre at the age of about 12.

The witness said he remembered the defendant’s birthmark and said “he always seemed to be there when we were having showers.

“When we went back from the gym sessions he always seemed to be there. He would be standing with his back against the wall by the showers.

“He would be looking at us. I didn’t think much of it as a young lad. When I think back he was always there and always watching us.”

Cross-examined by Tania Griffiths QC, he said he had not seen tweets from a support group asking for people who had been at the attendance centre to come forward.

No-one had asked him to give evidence and he had done it from his own free will, he said.

“At the end of the day, if these allegations are true, these were vulnerable young lads,” he said.

But Miss Griffiths said he knew it was not true.

“You were there and you saw nothing of the sort,” she said.

Retired police superintendent Gordon Anglesea, 79, of Gwynant, Old Colwyn, denies four historic sex offences against two complainants while an inspector running a Home Office attendance centre at St Joseph’s School in Wrexham in the 1980s.

