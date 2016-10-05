Body of a man found on Llanddulas Beach

THE body of a man has been found on a beach near Abergele.

North Wales Police confirmed that they were called at 7.31am today (Wednesday) to Llanddulas Beach and the area was taped off with yellow tape.

Officers have now left the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and family members have been informed.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 7.31am today, Wednesday October 5, to a report that a body had been found on Llanddulas Beach.

"Officers are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, but at this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious."

A walker at Llanddulas beach, who asked not to be named, said, "I heard from people working on the beach, with the bins, that a body had been found. Police were down here for over an hour, just down by the ramp.

"The tape and everything was taken away, but there wasn't a forensic tent put up, certainly nothing like that."