GALLERY: Vintage cars hit road for Walled Towns rally

More than a hundred vintage and classic cars took part in an eye-catching rally.

Following the success of the North Wales Walled Towns Car Run in 2015, Denbigh, Conwy, Beaumaris and Caernarfon’s respective town councils decided to host the event again this year.

Organisers attracted 130 entrants, split into vintage, veteran and classic categories.

The rally began at Denbigh’s Caledfryn council offices at 9am, with the town’s mayor, Cllr Margaret Bowe, starting entrants off.

It then wound its way inland through the countryside to its first refreshment stop at Bodlondeb in Conwy.

Conwy mayor Cllr Pat Hart, who spent the day with the rally, said: “It was out of this world – I had the most fabulous time.

“It was very well attended in Conwy, and Beaumaris was full of people. The weather was with us too.”

From Conwy the rally continued to The Green in Beaumaris for another pit-stop and a welcome from the mayor there, Cllr Gwen Evans-Jones, before proceeding to Caernarfon’s Slate Quay to be met by mayor Cllr Brenda Owen.

The mayors judged a number of categories and gave a special prize to an MG police car with a bell on the front.