A 250-year-old tree in Bodnant Garden has been nominated for the Wales’ Tree of the Year competition.



The competition is run by the Woodland Trust and aims to search for the nation’s best loved tree.



The Sweet Chestnut is on the Top Lawn of Bodnant Garden and is one of their ‘most loved’ residents. It is known as the walking tree for the long striding branches, it is said to have been there since the Georgian Era.



Frances Llewellyn, Gardner and Media Officer for Bodnant said: “We nominated the tree, one of our gardeners did and we got picked as one of the nominees.



“It’s fantastic to be nominated. It’s a really old tree about 250 years old and she’s very distinctive, so it’s nice to get some publicity for her.



The tree in Bodnant is up against six other finalists. If it wins in this category it will then be shortlisted for the European Tree of the Year.



Tree Hunter and Woodland Trust volunteer, Rob McBride has been making it his mission to go and visit all the tree’s nominated in this years catergory.



He visited Bodnant Garden on Friday, September 30 to meet with the team who nominated and look after the tree.



He said: “I am a passionate tree hunter and campaigner for ancient trees of the UK and Europe. The first Welsh Tree of the Year was chosen by myself and was the famous oak at the gate of the dead at Chjirk castle.



“I’ve been representing Wales for last three years in the European Trees contest”



He said it was ‘Tree-mendous’ to get the oppertunity to meet the volunteers who work hard to look after these trees.



Voting will end on October, Sunday 9 at 5pm.



To vote for the 250 year old tree Sweet Chestnut in Bodnant as your favourite in the Wales’ Tree of the Year competition visit: http://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/visiting-woods/tree-of-the-year/wales/

If you want to follow Rob's adventure visit his Twitter @thetreehunter