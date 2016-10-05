Details REVEALED for Rhyl's new aquatic centre

DETAILS of what Rhyl's new aquatic centre could look like have been revealed.



The facility – earmarked for land North of West Parade, a site currently occupied by the skateboard and drift park – is set to feature a 1200sqm leisure pool space, an eight lane 25m swimming pool with movable floor, indoor and outdoor flume rides aswell as children’s water play frame and slides.



Alliance Leisure Services ltd – appointed by Denbighshire County Council as their development partner – submitted a screening opinion to the authority which will determined whether the project will have any effect on the environment before a full planning application is lodged.



The aquatic centre – which will replace Rhyl Sun Centre – will also boast wet change areas, play and activity frame and party rooms and internal café and bar. Outside there are plans for a children’s splash pad and play facilities with a sun deck and seating, Beach changing huts and bar and terrace area to cater for the night trade.



The screening option states: “The application is to be submitted in full detail. It represents a crucial stage of the wider masterplan to regenerate and reinvigorate Rhyl’s waterfront, and has been formulated to respect and complement the wider programme, including of course the current application promoted by Neptune Developments that proposes major works to what is referred to as the ‘Hospitality’ phase.



“The primary objective for the entire project is to build on the best of the town’s existing uses and natural assets by introducing a range of sustainable new attractions.”



Demolition work is continuing on Rhyl Sun Centre. Works are expected to be completed by mid to late November.



In September, Denbighshire County Council cabinet members gave the green light to a £4.5 million investment into the first part of Rhyl's waterfront redevelopment. The proposed development is made up of four parts: The Hospitality Zone (includes the refurbishment of the Pavilion Theatre), The Active Leisure Zone, Family Entertainment Phase and The Aquatic Centre Phase.