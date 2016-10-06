REVEALED: Creators of Conwy plaque criticising deaf service cuts come forward

Creators of a plaque which whipped up a storm of publicity over cuts to services for the deaf community have come forward.

The plaque reads ‘This bench has been allocated to the deaf community. Due to funding cuts, this is the only help they will be receiving from Conwy County Borough Council for the foreseeable future’ and was spotted on the bench in Conwy last week.

Its appearance followed changes to sign language and auditory impairment services delivered by the council through the North Wales Deaf Association which means deaf people in Conwy can no longer properly access British Sign Language interpreters.

The Brass Monkey Club, a group which highlights issues with such messages across the UK, has now come forward as its creator, telling the Pioneer: "The plaque was placed by the Brass Monkey Club to bring the removal of funding for the deaf community to a wider audience.

“Conwy Council have imposed these cuts on people who, due to their disability, ironically, struggle to make their voices heard.

"The Brass Monkeys support the deaf community in the fight to reinstate access to fully trained and professional sign language interpreters and call on Conwy Council to recognise that decisions which affect people's quality of life should not be made for purely financial reasons.

"We are pleased our small plaque has helped focus the spotlight on the important fight for people's independence."

Rosemary Thompson, chair of both Conwy County Deaf Club and the Deaf Campaign Committee Team, said: “There is huge frustration and anger within the deaf community in Conwy County at the cuts imposed on us by Conwy Council.

“What that small piece of metal has done is to show support for the deaf community who are most grateful for the message.

“The campaign to reinstate this crucial service will continue until such time as Conwy Council accept that it is not a luxury it is a lifeline for people who have no other means of communication.”

Sarah Matthews, chief executive of North Wales Deaf Association said her team is continuing to have discussions with the council to find a positive way forward.

A council spokesperson said: "Over the last 20 years, the council has commissioned a range of providers to meet the needs of people with sensory loss. Claims that NWDA only had a day’s notice are factually incorrect, discussions took place for 18 months prior to the end of their contract. We are very concerned about the impact of this misinformation on Conwy’s deaf community.”