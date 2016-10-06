New director joins Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

A HEALTH board has appointed a new executive director of public health.



Teresa Owen has joined Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) from Hywel Dda University Health Board.



She previously held the same post and worked with a multidisciplinary public health directorate and partners to improve rural health across three counties.



Teresa, a Welsh-speaker, spent a her childhood in the Conwy Valley before gaining a first class degree in nutrition and dietetics.



She is also a qualified secondary school teacher.



Teresa's first post after her initial training was with the former Health Promotion Wales as a North Wales life educator.



Following this, she was based in Glan Clwyd Hospital for a number of years while working as a community development dietitian.



In 2008, Teresa qualified as a consultant in public health, before joining NHS Wirral where she became deputy director of public health.



“I'm delighted to be coming back to North Wales to work.



“It’s a privilege to serve my communities and to improve health and wellbeing here,” Teresa said.



“I look forward to working hard with the Betsi Cadwaladr team given the current challenges and to continue working with NHS Wales and local partners to make a real difference to people's lives.”



Gary Doherty, chief executive of BCUHB, added: “Teresa’s wealth of experience will be a valuable asset to BCUHB and the people of North Wales.



“I look forward to having her share that experience with the Public Health team.”