Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet takes a trip to the Great Orme

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet took a day out of his busy training schedule at Melwood to explore the Great Orme.

The Belgian shotstopper, who has 1,300,000 followers on Facebook, shared a video of the views the Llandudno landmark has to offer:

Kenny Lodge, who was working as a car park attendant on the Great Orme, spoke to Mignolet: "He said it was a beautiful place to be. Even though I support Man United, it was good to see someone famous visiting the Great Orme and help put Llandudno on the map."