Gordon Anglesea trial: Officer denies leaking news of ex-police chief’s arrest

THE police officer in charge of Operation Pallial said he had not leaked to the Press the fact that defendant Gordon Anglesea had been arrested.

Ian Mulcahey, of the National Crime Agency, told the jury at Mold Crown Court that neither he nor his team had authorised the release of information.

The general policy was that no-one would be named before charge.

At that stage, a press release would be issued giving brief details such as his name, age, the town he came from, and the charges he faced, together with the court date.

The officer said he was aware Anglesea had been arrested and later he was named in the Press before he was charged.

“That was not authorised by myself or the team,” he said.

He had no knowledge about where the leak had come from.

Mr Mulcahey, senior investigating officer for Operation Pallial, said it dealt with 6,000 complainants, witnesses, or other named individuals – and the investigation had generated a total of 15,000 documents.

He said he was aware of a Bryn Alyn survivor’s website, but said none of the witnesses in the case was members.

Questioned by Tania Griffiths QC, he said he was not aware that Anglesea’s name had appeared on the site.

Former police superintendent Anglesea, now 79, of Gwynant, Old Colwyn, denies three charges of indecent assault and one serious sexual assault relating to two boys in the 1980s when he was a police inspector running a Home Office attendance centre at Wrexham.

