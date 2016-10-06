Cabinet secretary visits Conwy to announce £320k money advice funding

The Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Children paid a visit to Citizens Advice Bureau in Llandudno.

During his visit, Carl Sargeant carried out a ‘meet and greet’ with individuals.

On Monday (October 3), the minister tweeted that he had met staff at Citizens Advice, Conwy.

He has recently approved funding of up to £321,289 to Citizens Advice Cymru to enable them to continue to provide face to face money advice.

Announcing the award, Carl Sargeant said: “Citizen’s Advice Cymru provide invaluable debt advice and financial guidance to many people across Wales.

“Without financial support this service could not continue, which means around 400 people would not receive face to face help each month.

“I want to ensure this important service continues so that the most vulnerable people can access the help they need.”

Fran Targett, Director of Citizens Advice Cymru added: “We are delighted that Welsh Government have understood that it is essential to continue to support the delivery of face to face money advice to help people to make the most of whatever money they have and plan for the future.

“As a result of this decision we are able to offer free support to help vulnerable people across Wales understand and manage their money better.

“The free, unbiased money advice can help them feel more confident, get on top of their finances, understand their options and make decisions that are right for them.”

The Cabinet Secretary also thanked staff and volunteers, who provide a number of essential services for their communities.

On a visit to Citizens Advice Conwy earlier this week, Carl Sargeant said: “In difficult times Citizens Advice can provide a valuable service to people in need of support on a range of issues such as housing, welfare and debt.

“Citizens Advice also work in partnership with a number of organisations, such as Shelter and Relate, to provide a range of advice, delivered under one roof.”