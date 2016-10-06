APPEAL: Man arrested after Conwy crash

A man is currently in police custody after being arrested last night following a serious collision in Conwy.



Shortly before 9pm officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the B5381 in Dolwen, Conwy whereby a black Hyundai had collided with a tree.



The emergency services attended as the front seat passenger was reported to be trapped.



Three men, who were travelling in the vehicle, were taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd by ambulance. Two are believed to have sustained minor injuries and one has since been transferred to hospital in Stoke with serious, life changing injuries.



The driver, a 50-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving and he remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at about 8.50pm on Wednesday 5th October to reports of a road traffic collision on the B5381 in Dolwen.

"Two emergency ambulances and a BASICS doctor attended the scene and three adult males were taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd; one with serious injuries and a further two with non-life-threatening injuries."

Anybody who may have witnessed the collision; or anybody who may have seen the vehicle being driven from the Bryn y Maen area towards the direction of Dolwen, is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat, quoting reference number U151971.