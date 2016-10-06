Bright future for Llandudno shopping street

AN INFLUX of new businesses and a project to create an arts and cultural centre in a former chapel building herald a bright future for a Llandudno shopping street, a landowner has said.

A number of new independent businesses have taken empty units in Upper Mostyn Street and planning permission was recently granted to turn the Grade 2 listed Tabernacle Chapel into a focal point for the arts.

Mostyn Estates managing director Edward Hiller spoke of his vision for the street.

He said: “Mostyn Street extends for just over half a mile.

“Inevitably parts have evolved a variety of different characters over time, and it is really pleasing to see Upper Mostyn Street developing its leisure and food offer with good quality independent traders, who are bringing with them a sense of excitement for the future of this area.

“But Upper Mostyn Street isn’t just about food as over a third of its’ occupants offer different products and services.

“At the Tabernacle Chapel we are exploring different forms of use and experiences via an Arts Council funded project.

“We have obtained planning consent which will allow the building to suit a broad spectrum of events.

”If we get this right it has the potential to build a really high profile for Upper Mostyn Street.”

Social enterprise Culture Action Llandudno (CALL) is currently staging an interactive exhibition at Tabernacle.

CALL spokesman Sabine Cockrill said: “We are excited about the recent developments with the Tabernacle chapel.

“We are really looking forward to developing the space further and turning it into a unique place, championing the arts.

“We think Upper Mostyn Street is a great location for us and there is a real buzz about the area at the moment.”

Lisa Taylor, who opened The Art Hut gallery in the street earlier this year, said: “There’s a great feel about Upper Mostyn Street and although it’s early days for the gallery, I’m pleased with the way it’s going.

“I’m excited to see the street further evolving as an arts location.”