Two men and two women taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd following crash

Two men and two women were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd after a three vehicle crash near Deiniolen.

North Wales Police closed the A4244 for three hours yesterday. Three emergency ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene.

A Welsh Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called at about 3.20pm yesterday to reports of a road traffic collision near Deiniolen.

"Three emergency ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene and two men and two women were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd. None of their injuries are thought to be life-threatening."

North Wales Police confirmed the road was re-opened just before half past 6.